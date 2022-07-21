MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Big Jays Pizzeria in Marcy has closed 2 hours early due to the extreme heat, and employees say at one point the kitchen reached 105 degrees making working conditions unbearable.

“It’s not usually always about the money man its about taking care of the people who take care of you,” said Jason Jaegers, Owner of Big Jays.

Owner Jason Jaegers says preparing quality food in these temperatures is difficult.

“The cheese is literally melting before we put it on the pizza,” said Jaegers.

While the heat does not impact some workers….

“It doesn’t affect me too much you know but it is very hot today guaranteed,” said Joe Ruggiero, pizza maker.

It has impacted others…

“The employees are just outraged they’re all exhausted we’ve had a couple of them eating lunch in the walk-in cooler to actually stay cool,” said Jaeger.

Workers think this is the right decision to get out of the kitchen and cool off.

“I wouldn’t complain about it I’m going to go jump in the pool for sure,” said Kendra Lord, Front Counterperson.

As for tomorrow, Jay says we’ll have to see if temperatures do go down, but he’ll do what is right for his staff.

“We’ll play it by ear, it could get dangerous you could have employees pass out. We like to smile here at big jays and that’s what we’ll keep doing,” said Jaegers.