SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Big Time Rush will be performing at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on July 3, as part of their “Can’t Get Enough” tour. This tour comes on the heels of their 2022 sold-out North American tour. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the public on February 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available to Big Time Rush fan club members exclusively on February 7, starting at 10 a.m., through February 9 at 10 p.m.

The band announced Monday morning on NBC’s TODAY their highly anticipated single “Can’t Get Enough,” as well as the “Can’t Get Enough Tour.” The tour will be produced by Live Nation and kicks off on June 22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The band rose to fame after starring in the 2009 Nickelodeon television show named after the band “Big Time Rush,” as they released three studio albums and had five tours from 2011 to 2014. The band had a virtual reunion in June 2020, performing their hit “Worldwide,” causing speculation among their fans on social media of a potential permanent reunion. They’re known for their other hits “Boyfriend,” “Windows Down,” and “Big Time Rush.”