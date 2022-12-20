SYRACUSE. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Winter roars back into our area Friday.

It’s not going to be a big snow event. Don’t even worry about snow.

It will be wind and cold.

First off we’ll talk about the cold.

Friday starts mild with rain and temperatures pushing 50 in the morning.

Then…

Bitter cold air arrives Friday afternoon

An arctic cold front is forecast to charge east through Central New York between Noon and 2 p.m. Friday. What do we mean about an arctic front? How about this?

Temperatures in the 40s at Noon, could be in the teens by 4 p.m. That is a flash freeze. Anything wet will ice up. The rain preceding this front will wash away any road salt so roads will be mostly untreated.

Any falling snow (generally 4″ or less) coupled with the rapid temperature drop will only make things even more slippery.

The cold comes with potentially damaging wind

Then the wind…that’s going to be a big problem.

Behind the arctic front, Friday afternoon into Friday night winds for everyone will be west-southwest 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Those high gusts will be felt the most over higher elevations, and near the Lake Ontario shoreline.

The cold temperatures continue through the Christmas weekend. The current storm team planning forecast is above.