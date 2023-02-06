ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bigfoot enthusiasts rejoice! Bigfoot Con is making its way to Viaport Rotterdam. The event is set for February 25 inside the Do You Believe? store.

Bigfoot Con will feature talks and presentations by Sasquatch researchers Kenney Irish and Steve Kulls, bestselling authors, interactive exhibits and more. Irish and Kulls will talk about bigfoot and their experiences. Both have appeared on multiple national TV shows and documentaries covering bigfoot and other creatures.

The event will allow attendees to explore their interest in Bigfoot, learn about the latest developments in the field, and connect with other Sasquatch enthusiasts. Vendors will be located in the hallway outside Do You Believe?

Admission is $10 into the exhibit. You can buy tickets on the Do You Believe? website.