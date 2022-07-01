ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The governor has signed legislation to extend municipal use for outdoor dining in an effort to continue New York’s restaurant industry’s recovery from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill extends the outdoor dining program for three additional years to prevent the need for continual renewal

A survey conducted by the New York State restaurant industry in January 2022 found that 74% of operators have reported sales volume in 2021 was lower than it was in 2019. Additionally, 55% of restaurant operators had to reduce hours of operation on days they opened and 40% are closed on days they would normally be open, limiting sales.

The National Restaurant Association conducted the survey to gain a clear understanding of the current and ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on New York restaurants. Previous legislation, which was signed in July of 2021, had extended the program for one additional year.