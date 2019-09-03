Bill that would restrict driving in the left lane without passing proposed by State Senator

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A bill that would restrict drivers from occupying the left lane on an interstate highway without passing another vehicle has been proposed in Albany.

State Senator Joseph Griffo (R) of Rome is sponsoring the bill.

The bill would amend existing state traffic law and prevent drivers from residing in the passing lane for more than one and a half miles.

Citing safety concerns, the proposal states “coasting in the passing lane along an interstate highway…disrupts the flow of traffic and can lead to road rage.”

The goal is to encourage individuals to only occupy the left lane when passing or complying to the state’s “Move Over Law,” thereby allowing traffic to move more efficiently and safely.

Policing of the bill and fines have not been discussed at this time.

The bill currently resides in the Senate Rules Committee.