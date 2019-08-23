Bill would ban fees to replace previously issued NY license plates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new bill introduced in the New York Assembly would ban fees to replace previously issued license plates.

Earlier this week, the governor’s office announced it will be replacing license plates next year. It’s currently holding a contest for residents to vote on their favorite design.

Beginning April 1, 2020, if your plates are 10 years old, drivers will be charged an additional $25 for new plates, regardless of their condition, and an additional $20 to keep their current plate number.

“It seems like the state is finding new reasons to replace our license plates and it’s happening over and over again, costing us, the taxpayers, more money each time. Enough is enough,” Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D), who sponsored the bill, said. “Most people are happy with the plates they have, trying to get to work in the morning and take their kids to school. Who wants to pay extra for the Governor’s new design project? If these new plates are so important he should pay for them, period.”

The proposal would give drivers the option to keep license plates previously issued for their vehicle unless the plates are damaged or lost.

It will also prevent drivers from being charged any additional fees to replace plates that are in good condition or to keep their current plate number.

Senator Robert Ortt (R-62nd District) also introduced a bill that would waive certain fees for motor vehicle license plates.