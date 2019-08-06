Bill would require rear-seat detection system to remind parents if child is left in the backseat

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bill introduced in the New York Senate would require automobile manufacturers to install a rear-seat detection system in every car sold in the state.

The system would alert parents if a child or pet was left in the back seat.

According to the Heatstroke Elimination Awareness Technology (HEAT) Act, starting in 2021, any vehicles without the technology will not be allowed to registered in New York State. Older model vehicles will be grandfathered in and can still be driven.

The legislation introduced by Senator David Carlucci (D-Rockland-Westchester) could move forward as early as January.