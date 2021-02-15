Billiard halls still awaiting state reopening guidance

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Billiard halls are now able to open statewide. In mid-January, the state Supreme Court granted a preliminary injunction allowing 16 pool halls across to reopen following phase four rules for indoor entertainment. Gov. Andrew Cuomo even included them in an executive order on Sunday that set their closing time at 11 p.m.

Pool halls were not included in initial reopening guidance over the summer and fall when other indoor entertainment venues were cleared. Empire State Development Corporation has also confirmed that billiard halls can reopen. Even so, State Sen. Daphne Jordan, who has advocated for reopening pool halls for months, wants the state to develop a plan for reopening them safely and immediately statewide.

“The court’s preliminary ruling means that billiard halls could operate much like bowling alleys or casinos, which are presently functioning at 50% capacity in accordance with state requirements,” Jordan said in a letter to Cuomo. “Preliminary injunction relief bodes well for the 16 billiard halls that brought this legal action.”

Of those 16 billiard halls, only a couple—Trick Shot Billiards and Sharpshooters Pool Hall—are upstate. Still, Sen. Jordan says they are awaiting rules that apply specifically to their establishments. She has said that, although billiard halls have been closed since March 16, they’ve prioritized sanitation with an eye toward reopening. Many assign customers their own sanitized billiard balls, cue sticks, and pool tables.