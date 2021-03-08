Billions in COVID relief coming to New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Economic relief for millions of Americans could be coming soon after the senate passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill over the weekend.

Part of the deal would deliver more than $24 billion in federal aid directly to New York State. That includes funding for education and vaccine distribution.

“A robust basket of aid for just about every aspect of New York that has been hurting from COVID,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said. “Most New Yorkers will receive a $1,400 check in the mail in the next few weeks.”