ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier announced that he is going to take a year off from coaching in 2023.

In an announcement for coaching staff changes for next season, Frazier will take a year off of coaching but will return in time for the 2024 season.

Since Frazier became defensive coordinator for the Bills in 2017, there were seasons where the Bills’ defense ranked in the top five in the NFL. According to the team, since 2017, the Bills had an average of 20 points per game, 315 total yards per game, over 200 passing yards a game, and ranked to almost 100 interceptions.

It has not been confirmed who will be the Bills’ new defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.