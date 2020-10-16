Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips named NFLPA’s “Community MVP” of the week

(WIVB) – Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips continues to do good things for kids with special needs and developmental differences in Western New York.
The football player has been named the NFL Players Association “Week 5 Community MVP” after hosting a drive-in movie event for more than 200 families.
Phillips rented out an entire drive-in movie area for the event, gave each family a play pack full of sports equipment, hosted a socially-distanced game of “Simon Says” and invited police and fire departments to give special presentations.
The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Harrison’s non-profit, The Playmakers, in honor of him being named this week’s Community MVP.
The Playmakers organization works to promote social inclusion and kindness while helping disadvantaged children with developmental differences and special needs.
You can make a donation to the cause here.
