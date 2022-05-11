ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills are the favorite to the win the Super Bowl in Vegas.

That goes double for football fans willing to lay down money on a champion.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Bills are taking more than twice as many bets to win Super Bowl LVII as any other team. That’s based on total dollars wagered.

Buffalo has 14.4% of the money bet on an NFL team to win. The second-place team is Tampa at 6.8%. The Bills have at least four times as much money on them than 22 other teams.

“Usually you have a wide variety on bets for each team for Super Bowl futures,” said Adam Pullen, Assistant Director of Trading at Caesars Sportsbook. “So I’d think it’s very rare that one team just totally dominates like the Bills are doing now. I just think the Bills have all the momentum in the public’s eyes, like it’s a matter of when, not if, they’re going to win the Super Bowl. I’m not surprised they’re a popular choice, but… for it to be that big of a difference is surprising, especially on a team that has pretty low odds.”

The largest Bills Super Bowl LVII wager as of now comes from a Nevada bettor who laid $8,000 on Buffalo at +700 for potential winnings of $56,000. Out of the 206 Super Bowl LVII futures bets placed at Caesars Sportsbook that were at least $1,000, the Bills have brought in 41 of them (19.9%).

The Bills also lead in total tickets placed to win the Super Bowl with 10.6% of all wagers. The Bengals are second with 6.4%.