BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Ed Oliver have agreed to a four-year, $68 million extension with $45 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Oliver, who was drafted with the ninth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, has appeared in all but three games for the Bills in the past four seasons, including 53 career starts.

In the 2022 season, Oliver recorded 20 tackles across 13 games, nine of those tackles for a loss. He recorded 14 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble.

Across his career, he has 14.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Oliver was entering the fifth and final season of his rookie deal and was set to hit the open market in 2024. The new deal will keep him in Buffalo through the 2027 season.

The extension is will provide the Bills with a key piece on the defensive line for years to come. The Bills do not have much future depth at the position, as Oliver is the only player at the defensive tackle position signed beyond the 2023 season.

According to Over The Cap, the average of $17 million a year for the 25-year-old Oliver will make him tied for the 13th-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL.