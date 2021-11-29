Bills fans are donating $27 to Food Bank of NW Louisiana in honor of Tre’Davious White

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is out for the season due to a torn ACL from Thursday’s game against the Saints. And already, some members of Bills Mafia are giving back in his honor.

Friday on Twitter, the organization Bills Mafia Babes started a donation effort for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. Del Reid from 26 Shirts also joined in on the effort.

White is from Shreveport, Louisiana.

Since White’s number is 27, people are donating $27 to the food bank.

Del Reid

Community News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories