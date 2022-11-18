SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bills fans were more than ready to brave the elements for yet another “snow game.” It’s something die-hard Bills fan Joshua Brickman, is quite comfortable with.

“I’ve had my fair share of snow games where it was snow lightly covering the field,” he said, “But I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

It was possible that the city of Buffalo and the NFL hadn’t either, since they moved Sunday’s game to Detroit as the snow continues to fall.

“I heard maybe four feet?” Jacob Horodnick said, “Like, Devon’s Singletary is only like 5’11” there. He’s going to be peaking his head out of the snow when he scores his first touchdown.”

Horodnick, another massive Bills fan, said it was past experiences from snow games that had him ready for this one.

“I actually went to a Bill Saints game a couple of years ago. I don’t remember when it was, but it was super cold.” he said, “But I actually got super lucky where we were sitting in the stands where they’re heated at Bill Stadium. But we aren’t going to have that this time.”

Brickman, on the other hand, had some experience of his own.

“I went to the Patriots game and that was subzero degree temperatures and I had a ton of layers on, but this will be a little different,” he said, “It won’t be quite as cold, but the snow will be a little concerning for sure.”

Eventually, that snow was just too concerning as Sunday’s game will kick off in Detroit at 1 p.m.