ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills have announced that they have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Tuesday morning that Dorsey is out, and the Bills just tweeted out confirmation. Quarterbacks coach Joe Brady will take over interim OC duties.

Brady joined the Bills in 2022. He spent two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and 2021. Click here to read his full bio.

Joe Brady puts Bills QB Case Keenum through drills during Bills Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY

Dorsey had come under fire for the Bills struggles on offense despite ranking near the top of the NFL for much of the season, statistically.

Dorsey joined the Bills in 2019 as quarterbacks coach, before being named OC when Brian Daboll was hired as the Giants head coach in 2022.

The Bills are coming off another shocking loss as their record has fallen to 5-5.

This is a developing story. Stay with RochesterFirst.com for more.