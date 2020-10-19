Bills Game Day Injury Report: Milano out; White, Moss and Brown in against Chiefs

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting linebacker Matt Milano, offensive lineman Quinton Spain, tight end Dawson Knox, running back TJ Yeldon, and defensive linemen Trent Murphy and Harrison Phillips are inactive for the Buffalo Bills in Monday night’s match up with the Kansas City Chiefs. Zack Moss, Tre’Davious White and John Brown are active.

Milano has been battling a pec injury for a few weeks after injuring it in the week four game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He sat out against the Tennessee Titans in week five and was limited in practice on Thursday and Saturday after a full practice on Friday.

Knox injured his calf against the Titans last week and did not practice at all throughout the week.

Despite a full practice on Thursday, Spain was limited on Friday and did not practice on Saturday with a foot injury.

Bills running back Zack Moss is active on Monday after missing the last two games with a toe injury. Yeldon moves to inactive.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White returns to the active roster after missing week five’s game against the Titans with a back injury. Wide receiver John Brown is also activated after missing the Titans game with a knee injury.

Murphy and Phillips are healthy scratches.

LATEST STORIES: