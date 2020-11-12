Bills Injury Report: November 11th

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters.

The typhoon passed north of Manila between Bulacan and Pampanga provinces, toppling trees and knocking out power. Officials had said previously that nearly 200,000 people had been evacuated, some of them forcibly, from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas.