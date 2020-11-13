Bills Injury Report: November 12th

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills guard Cody Ford, linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, corner back Tre’Davious White, and guard Brian Winters all moved from did not practice to limited at practice on Thursday. Safety Micah Hyde was limited at practice on Thursday.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— DE Mario Addison (veteran rest)

— RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— S Micah Hyde (ankle)

— LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad) was limited at practice after sitting out on Wednesday

— CB Tre’Davious White (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday but returned to limited practice

— G Brian Winters (knee) did not practice on Wednesday

— G Cody Ford (ankle) was limited at practice after sitting out on Wednesday

— G Jon Feliciano (back)

— CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

RETURNED TO FULL PRACTICE:

— C Mitch Morse (concussion)

— RB TJ Yeldon

— DE Jerry Hughes (foot/veteran rest day)