Bills Injury Report: November 4th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills returned to the field on Wednesday to begin work ahead of the Week Nine match up against the Seattle Seahawks.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— WR John Brown (knee)
— CB Josh Norman (hamstring)
— LB Matt Milano (pec)
— C Mitch Morse (concussion)
— TE Dawson Knox (COVID-19)
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— OL Cody Ford (knee)
— S Micah Hyde (concussion)
