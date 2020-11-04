Bills Injury Report: November 4th

News

by: Mary Margaret Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills returned to the field on Wednesday to begin work ahead of the Week Nine match up against the Seattle Seahawks.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— WR John Brown (knee)

— CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

— LB Matt Milano (pec)

— C Mitch Morse (concussion)

— TE Dawson Knox (COVID-19)

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— OL Cody Ford (knee)

— S Micah Hyde (concussion)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats