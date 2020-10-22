Bills Injury Report: Thursday, October 22nd

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills practiced inside the ADPRO Sports Training Center on Thursday for just the second time since the start of training camp due to the weather.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— TE Dawson Knox (calf)

— LB Tyrel Dodson (hamstring)

— WR John Brown (knee)

— OL Cody Ford (knee)

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— CB Cam Lewis (wrist) was limited on Wednesday and now has a large club on his left writ

— LB Matt Milano (pec) practiced in some capacity Thursday after being limited on Wednesday

— OL Jon Feliciano (pec) remains on the IR but took a regular turn during individual drills on Thursday

— QB Jake Fromm (no injury) continues to work away from the team as a COVID-19 precaution

LATEST STORIES: