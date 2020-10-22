Bills Injury Report: Thursday, October 22nd

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills practiced inside the ADPRO Sports Training Center on Thursday for just the second time since the start of training camp due to the weather.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— TE Dawson Knox (calf)
— LB Tyrel Dodson (hamstring)
— WR John Brown (knee)
— OL Cody Ford (knee)
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— CB Cam Lewis (wrist) was limited on Wednesday and now has a large club on his left writ
— LB Matt Milano (pec) practiced in some capacity Thursday after being limited on Wednesday
— OL Jon Feliciano (pec) remains on the IR but took a regular turn during individual drills on Thursday
— QB Jake Fromm (no injury) continues to work away from the team as a COVID-19 precaution
LATEST STORIES:
- Fulton County YMCA will hold a trick-or-treat to help local nonprofits
- Do I really need to wear a mask if I’m 6 feet away from others?
- Be scared if you dare: The Wild Center to host haunted drive-in
- Business Spotlight: Robert Gould of The UPS Store in Alex Bay discusses Living Local in the North Country
- SUNY Potsdam alumni donates historic gift, over $1M to establish new scholarships