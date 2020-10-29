Bills Injury Report: Wednesday, October 28th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde sat out of practice with a concussion on Wednesday. Guard Cody Ford (knee) did not practice, and cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring) also sat out after missing Sunday’s game against the Jets. Wide receiver John Brown (knee) participated in a full practice.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— S Micah Hyde (concussion)

— G Cody Ford (knee)

— CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

— DE Jerry Hughes (foot)

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— DT Vernon Butler (groin)

— DT Quinton Jefferson (knee)

— CB Cam Lewis (wrist)

— WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle)

— LB Matt Milano (pec)

— G Brian Winters (knee)

FULL PRACTICE:

— WR John Brown (knee)

