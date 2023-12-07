ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills defensive tackle, Jordan Phillips, responded on Wednesday to accusations that Eagles center Jason Kelce thought Phillips tried to intentionally injure his teammate Cam Jurgens.

In the first quarter of the Bills 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles, Phillips jumped offside on a ‘Tush Push’ attempt and knocked Jurgens to the ground. In the days following the game, Kelce was not afraid to fire off publicly that Phillips should have been fined for the play.

Phillips questioned whether Kelce was credible enough to make such accusation.

“When you look at the Tush Push he dives at somebody’s knees every play and tries to roll them up,” said Phillips. “For him to speak on somebody being dirty, I don’t think he has any right or any means to call for a fine when he does a whole bunch of stuff. I think it’s crazy for him to even mention that.”

Phillips was not flagged for unnecessary roughness nor was he fined for the play.

“I’m 335lbs how am I going to stop regardless?” said Phillips. “How do I know that the ball wasn’t going? After I saw the ball move I put my eyes on him and I’m going to go.”

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau added that Phillips is just a competitor and there’s nothing dirty about how Phillips plays.

“He’s just there for his teammates,” said Rousseau. “If he sees a guy push me over or do something weird to me, he’s going to come over and check him. He’s like the big bro in our group.”

Kelce told the WIP Morning Show in the days following the game that the play was an absolute disgrace that the NFL should not allow.

“Even if they would have got that play off it would have been, them hitting us or us hitting them,” explained Phillips. “You can dish it out obviously but you can’t take it. So that’s just soft.”

Over the past year, the Eagles center has garnered media attention from his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“He is a well-respected guy around the league for whatever reason,” said Phillips. “Now he suddenly he has a voice because he’s on his brother’s podcast and he thinks he can use it. But the way he’s using his voice doesn’t make any sense.”

Rousseau thought there was a good chance that Kelce and Phillips shared other chippy moments during the game as the center and defensive tackle go head to head on almost every play. A big game that was tense and close that ended with some last bad-blood.

“I guess it’s not too surprising,” said Rousseau.

Coming off their bye week, the Buffalo Bills (6-6) will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs (8-4) this Sunday, December 10th.