KANSAS CITY, M.O. (WIVB) — In a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship, the Bills and Chiefs met again at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night, and for the second straight season, Kansas City knocked Buffalo out of the playoffs.

But this time around, it took extra time. The Chiefs got the ball first in OT, and scored an 8-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown to send the Chiefs to the AFC Championship with the 42-36 win.

In the battle between two of the top young quarterbacks in the league, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes stayed relatively close stats-wise throughout the game.

At the end of the first, Allen had 49 yards passing and 11 yards on the ground, while Mahomes had 49 yards on the ground and 11 yards passing. At the half, Allen had 113 yards and a touchdown through the air with 45 yards on the ground; Mahomes had 114 yards and a touchdown through the air and 49 yards and a TD on the ground. After the third, Allen had 195 yards passing and two touchdowns with 45 yards on the ground, while Mahomes had 190 yards and a TD through the air and 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Late in the third quarter, Allen tossed his longest pass of his playoff career, and tied his longest career pass with a 75-yard bomb to Gabriel Davis to bring the game to 23-21.

After that touchdown, the game turned into utter anarchy. After the Chiefs kicked a field goal, the teams traded back-to-back-to-back touchdowns with the Bills leading 36-33 in the final 14 seconds of the game, but KC kicked a game-tying field goal to send it into overtime.

The Bills never got the ball back in their hands, as the Chiefs would go on to score the final touchdown of the game.

Kansas City sends Buffalo packing for the second straight season with the 42-36 final in OT. The Bills finish with an 11-6 record. The Chiefs will host the Bengals in the AFC Championship next Sunday.

Here’s how it happened:

1Q: On the Bills opening drive, they take it 71-yards in 13 plays, with two pivotal fourth-down conversions, and cap it off with a one-yard touchdown run by Devin Singletary on fourth and goal. 7-0 Bills.

1Q: The Chiefs respond with a 5:30-minute possession of their own and finished their 74-yard drive off with an 8-yard touchdown run by Patrick Mahomes to tie the game up. 7-7 Bills.

2Q: Kansas City takes the lead after putting together an 86-yard, 12-play drive, including an unfortunate third and goal holding call on Dane Jackson, and score on a two-yard pass from Mahomes to Byron Pringle. 14-7 Chiefs.

2Q: The Bills respond with a 75-yard drive of their own, with a massive 24-yard completion to Cole Beasley, and finish off with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis to tie the game up at 14. 14-14 Bills.

2Q: The Chiefs take it 43-yards down the field in six plays, but miss the 50-yard field goal to take the lead at the half.

3Q: On the Kansas City opening drive of the half, they take it 54-yards in 13-plays and finish with a 39-yard field goal by Harrison Butker. 17-14 Chiefs.

3Q: After a Bills punt, the Chiefs go 61-yards in five plays and cap off the drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman. Butker missed the XP. 23-14 Chiefs.

3Q: On the first play following the Chiefs kickoff, Allen tosses a 75-yard bomb to Davis for the score. 23-21 Chiefs.

4Q: After Tyreek Hill returns Matt Haack’s 46-yard punt back 45-yards, the Chiefs kick a 28-yard field goal four plays later. 26-21 Chiefs.

4Q: On fourth and 13, Allen scrambles and finds a wide open Davis in the end zone for the 27-yard touchdown. Allen finds Diggs in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion. 29-26 Bills.

4Q: 41 seconds and five plays later, Tyreek Hill hauls in the pass from Mahomes and takes it 64-yards in for the score. 33-29 Chiefs.

4Q: With 17 seconds left in the game, after taking his team 75 yards down the field, Allen again connects with Davis in the end zone for the 19-yard touchdown. 36-33 Bills.

4Q: Butker kicks a 49-yard field goal as time expires to tie the game up and send it to overtime. 36-36 Bills.

OT: Mahomes finds Travis Kelce in the endzone for the 8-yard game-winning touchdown. 42-36 Chiefs.