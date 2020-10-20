Bills offense sputters, “needs to go back to the drawing board”

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 19: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Bills Stadium on October 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Even though the struggling Bills defense didn’t look great and allowed the Chiefs to run all over them all night, they still held the reigning Super Bowl team to just 26 points on Monday night. But the Bills offense is a different story.

The Buffalo Bills offense played about as bad as they’ve played in the last two seasons as the Chiefs hand Buffalo their second straight loss with a 26-17 final.

“We weren’t good enough. I wasn’t good enough. I gotta do a better job, plain and simple. I didn’t play good tonight, I know that, I understand that. I can’t afford, the team can’t afford for me to play poorly. Early on, not being accurate with the ball like I should’ve been, not making the reads, not making the right throws,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said after the game.

“We turned it on a little too late there. 16, 17 points is not going to cut it in this league. It doesn’t matter who we played tonight, if that’s how we play, we’re going to struggle to win games. It is what it is right now. We’ll learn from this. I’m obviously super frustrated with myself, and I can’t do that to this team. I gotta be better, I will be better,” Allen said.

The Bills offense sputtered against the Chiefs. Josh Allen completed 14 of 27 passes for 122 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. For an offense that was rolling in the first few weeks, this performance was lackluster, to say the least.

“I think the mood after the game is what you’d expect it to be after a loss. That’s a good Chiefs team, gotta give them credit, but I don’t think when you look at our quality of play that we played up to our standard. I think there certainly were enough moments where we didn’t, and that’s what we have to be truthful with when you look at the film,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the game. “We didn’t get off to a good start offensively, three and out, missed a couple there, a drop and missed throws, we’ve got to get out to a good start, that’s two weeks in a row. I think it affected our rhythm offensively in the first half.”

“When it comes down to it, it’s all about execution. For us, we beat ourselves quite a bit,” Bills center Mitch Morse said. “I know I didn’t put ourselves in a good position early on, and kudos to them they came out and fought, but it’s on us to be better.”

“We didn’t play up to our standard, that’s the biggest thing,” Bills running back Devin Singletary said. “Gotta get back to the drawing board and get back to our standard.”

After back-to-back losses in which the offense scored 17 points or less, the Bills need to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to right the ship. Head coach Sean McDermott says that even though those two losses came to teams at the top of the AFC, these are the games that the Bills need to learn from if they want to continue to elevate their game.

“This is where we want to be in terms of in these type of games with good teams. Call them big games if you want, the competition level is elite. This is high standard, high quality football with good players, good systems, and that’s where we want to be,” McDermott said. “We’ve come up short the last two games so we go back to the drawing board, work hard to continue to get to know our team and examine where we need to be. We’re not executing the way we need to execute, and we’re not fundamentally where we need to be fundamentally. That’s what we have to do, we have to continue to develop our football team so we’re playing well at critical points in the season here.”

At 4-2, the Bills are still at the top of the AFC East. After two weeks of schedule shifting due to the COVID-19 outbreak with the Titans, the Bills finally return to their normally scheduled games on Sunday when they travel to Met Life Stadium to take on the winless New York Jets. Kickoff is set for 1 pm.

