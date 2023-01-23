BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen does not expect to need surgery to heal the elbow injury that he dealt with during the second half of the season.

“We don’t think [an] operation is necessary at this time. Obviously rest and recovery is going to be really good for it,” Allen told reporters Monday after cleaning out his locker following the Bills’ season-ending loss to the Bengals in the AFC divisional playoffs.

Allen reportedly sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during a Nov. 6 loss to the Jets. He said doctors initially prescribed a two-to-four-week recovery period, but Allen indicated that he received a PRP injection that helped him stay on the field.

“There was a period obviously right after for a few weeks where it was pretty bothersome,” Allen said. “It didn’t affect me all that much. Just kind of felt like maybe I was trying to throw it a little differently, mechanically I had to change a few things, and got away a little bit from how I’m used to throwing the ball. That’s just kind of a byproduct of that. But again, it didn’t affect me too much.”