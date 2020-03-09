Bills sign CB Josh Norman

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have added a cornerback.
Josh Norman signed a one-year-deal with the team worth up to $8 million, NFL Network reports.
Norman is no stranger to Head Coach Sean McDermott, as the cornerback spent his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, where McDermott served as defensive coordinator.
Prior to joining the Bills, Norman played for the Washington Redskins, starting in the 2016 season.
