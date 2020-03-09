Bills sign CB Josh Norman

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) walk onto the field before the first half of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have added a cornerback.

Josh Norman signed a one-year-deal with the team worth up to $8 million, NFL Network reports.

Norman is no stranger to Head Coach Sean McDermott, as the cornerback spent his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, where McDermott served as defensive coordinator.

Prior to joining the Bills, Norman played for the Washington Redskins, starting in the 2016 season.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.