Bills sign Dion Dawkins to four-year extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The “Shnow Man” is staying in Buffalo for at least four more years. The Buffalo Bills signed left tackle Dion Dawkins to a four-year, $60 million contract extension on Thursday, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bills’ standout left tackle Dion Dawkins and Buffalo reached agreement on a four-year, $60 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN.



The deal ties Dawkins to Buffalo, and protecting Josh Allen’s blindside, through the 2024 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2020

Dawkins’ extension comes one day after the Bills extended Sean McDermott’s contract to keep the head coach in WNY through the 2024 season.

