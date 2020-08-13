Bills sign Dion Dawkins to four-year extension

News

by: Mary Margaret Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, center, in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The “Shnow Man” is staying in Buffalo for at least four more years. The Buffalo Bills signed left tackle Dion Dawkins to a four-year, $60 million contract extension on Thursday, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dawkins’ extension comes one day after the Bills extended Sean McDermott’s contract to keep the head coach in WNY through the 2024 season.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story