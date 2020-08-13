Bills sign Dion Dawkins to four-year extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The “Shnow Man” is staying in Buffalo for at least four more years. The Buffalo Bills signed left tackle Dion Dawkins to a four-year, $60 million contract extension on Thursday, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Dawkins’ extension comes one day after the Bills extended Sean McDermott’s contract to keep the head coach in WNY through the 2024 season.
