BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are bringing back punter Matt Haack, signing the veteran to the team’s practice squad after Sam Martin suffered a hamstring injury during Monday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced.

Haack was Buffalo’s punter during the 2021 season but was cut in August 2022 as he was entering the second year of a three-year contract. The Bills later signed Martin, who has remained with the team since.

Haack has appeared in just one game this season for the Cleveland Browns, in which he averaged 51.7 yards per punt in a Dec. 28 game against the New York Jets.

While Martin has not been ruled out for Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Chiefs, Haack provides support and familiarity in the event Martin can’t play. The 34-year-old did return to Monday’s game against the Steelers to punt and hold on field goals, but will not practice Wednesday, according to head coach Sean McDermott.

Martin was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December/January.