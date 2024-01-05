ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Construction on the new home of the Buffalo Bills continues to move forward.

Equipment and materials for cranes to advance construction on the new stadium “have arrived at the project site,” according to a letter from the Bills.

“The skilled construction workforce will soon begin assembly of these cranes, marking a significant milestone in the stadium construction process,” the letter said.

The next phase of construction will “shift towards the development of the steel superstructure that will shape the future of the stadium,” according to the Bills. “The remarkable cranes will be a visually striking feature of the construction site’s landscape.”

The New Highmark Stadium, located across Abbott Road from the current Bills stadium, is expected to be finished in 2026.

The cost was estimated to be more than $1.5 billion, with Erie County ($250 million) and New York State ($600 million) sharing part of the bill. Sources told the Associated Press in August 2023 that cost projections had been approaching $1.7 billion, but that the Bills would be covering overrun costs.

As work continues, the Bills’ letter said crews will attempt to “minimize disruptions and address any temporary inconveniences that may arise.”

“Ensuring a safe construction zone for our workers and the well-being of our surrounding community continues to be our top priority,” the letter said.