Bills arrive back in Buffalo after playoff overtime heartbreak

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Football season is over for Buffalo Bills fans, after a playoff game where they saw their team take command, to lose control, to claw back to overtime only to lose it on a field goal.

The Bills lost 22-19 to the Texans in Houston in Saturday’s Wild Card round. The team finished 10-7 overall.

Diehards have been showing support during both wins and losses by gathering at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to welcome back the team. Early Sunday morning was no exception.

“We watched a great Bills game. They gave it all they had and we’re just coming out to support them and welcome them back home,” said Holden Heineman, a Bills fan who drove from his home in Sardinia to greet the team at the airport in Cheektowaga.

Heineman was in good company at the airport by the time the team landed. Everyone there had stood in cold for hours to make sure the Bills team members knew Western New York was proud of their second trip to the playoffs in three years.

“They’re going to be down in the dumps, but when they get here, to see the support that we’re still behind them 110%, I think they’ll be ready to fight, just like we are, for next year,” Heineman told News 4.

The team was not in a celebratory mood when they got off their plane but acknowledged the fans with thumbs up signs and nods.