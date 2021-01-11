Bills to meet Ravens in AFC Divisional Round

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two of the AFC‘s top young quarterbacks will meet once again next Saturday, this time in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Thanks to a Cleveland Browns victory, the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson will come to Orchard Park for the second round of the postseason.

It’s a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. The Ravens have won six straight games after a 6-5 start to the season. Meanwhile the Bills have won seven in a row. They are a Hail Mary pass away from winning 11 straight coming into this game.

Buffalo hasn’t had the best luck against the Ravens in recent history. They’ve won one out of the last five meetings dating back to 2010. Their last win came in 2013.

Last time these two teams met was December 8, 2019. In that game, the Bills didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter, and had to overcome a 15-point deficit. They were able to make it close, and only lost 24-17. Lamar Jackson threw for 145 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for another 40 yards.

Josh Allen threw for 146 yards and one touchdown as well. The Bills almost came back to tie it, but an incomplete pass to John Brown at the Baltimore one yard line on fourth down ended it for Buffalo.

The Bills are back in the divisional round for the first time since the 1995 playoffs. They lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 6, 1996.

Kick off for this game is set for next Saturday at 8:15.