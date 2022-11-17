BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills altered their practice regimen Wednesday due to lingering injuries and five players being out sick, coach Sean McDermott said.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam, defensive back Cam Lewis, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle are all out with non-COVID illnesses. This resulted in the Bills doing more individual and walkthrough drills because of the lack of available players.

“Sometimes you’re thrown a little bit of a curveball,” McDermott said. “We’ll get out of it what we can. The players have to be dialed into the walkthrough portion of it and get those mental reps. Then we come back tomorrow, reset and see where we’re at.”

In other injury news, quarterback Josh Allen was limited in practice because of his elbow sprain while safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games. Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) was limited after missing Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) and defensive end Gregory Rousseau (ankle) all did not practice.