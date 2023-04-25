SYRACUSE, NY. (WSYR-TV) — The bluegrass rock singer and songwriter Billy Strings has added a show to his fall tour, making a stop at the Oncenter, on December 16.

The Grammy-winning musician will grace the stage of the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial starting at 7:30 p.m. and tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter, on 760 South State Street in Syracuse. Tickets range from $49.50-$74.50 and additional fees may apply.

Photo provided by ASM Global.

The Michigan-born and now, Nashville-based musician has created a name for himself as “one of string music’s most dynamic young stars,” according to Rolling Stone.

Billy Strings’ 2023 tour will feature songs from the release of Strings’ widely acclaimed new album, Renewal, out now via Rounder Records.

“With the record’s sixteen tracks, Strings shares a more personal and honest perspective through his songwriting, while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music and more,” stated ASM Global.

Get your tickets here.