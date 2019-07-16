Binghamton University student dies in NY state park gorge

A 19-year-old student-athlete at Binghamton University has died after being pulled from the water at Buttermilk Falls State Park.

State parks spokesman Dan Keefe says Calistus Anyichie was in an area of the gorge off-limits to swimming when he was pulled from the water by friends Sunday afternoon. Friends attempted life-saving measures but Anyichie was later pronounced dead at Cayuga Medical Center.

A Binghamton University statement says Anyichie was entering sophomore year as a political science major and was on the basketball team. Originally from Nigeria, he was a scholar-athlete at St. Mary’s of the Assumption High School in Short Hills, New Jersey and was recognized as one of the state’s top scholar-athletes.

Anyichie played in 32 games as a Binghamton freshman, averaging 1.9 points and 2.1 rebounds.