NEW YORK (WPIX) — Christian Cooper, the Black man who was bird-watching in Central Park the day he was falsely accused by a white woman of threatening her, is getting his own bird-watching TV show on National Geographic.

Cooper, an avid bird watcher, will host the upcoming show “Extraordinary Birder,” where he will showcase the “wild, wonderful and unpredictable” world of birds.

“Whether braving stormy seas in Alaska for puffins, trekking into rainforests in Puerto Rico for parrots, or scaling a bridge in Manhattan for a peregrine falcon, he does whatever it takes to learn about these extraordinary feathered creatures and show us the remarkable world in the sky above,” National Geographic said in a news release.

A premiere date for “Extraordinary Birder” wasn’t announced. The show is being made by the production company Lucky 8.

Christian Cooper was thrust into the national spotlight after being involved in an altercation with Amy Cooper (no relation) in Central Park in 2020. Christian Cooper recorded Amy Cooper calling 911 during their argument over leashing her dog in an area of the park where it was required. Amy Cooper falsely told police “an African American man” was threatening her.

The video he took of the incident was posted on social media and went viral. Amy Cooper ended up being fired by her employer and later apologized for her actions.