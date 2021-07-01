Biz Markie performs at EW and CNN The Eighties Trivia Event at The Django at the Roxy Hotel on March 29, 2016 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment W)

After reports overnight that hip-hop legend Biz Markie had died, his manager has refuted the rumors early Thursday, saying the musician was still alive.

“The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true,” Jenni Izumi said in a statement.

“Biz is still under medical care surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the statement continued.

Details on Biz Markie’s condition or why he was under medical care were not made clear.

Reports of the New York rapper and DJ’s death popped up on social media around midnight, with media outlets like Revolt and My Mixtapez reporting the inaccurate news.

Biz Markie, 57, has seemingly been dealing with medical issues for the past year.

Back in July 2020 it was reported the beatboxing musician was hospitalized after complications due to diabetes.

Then in December 2020, multiple news outlets reported he had suffered a stroke.