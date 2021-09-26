BKL 5 questions with Mario Addison ahead of week three’s matchup with Washington

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There are a lot of big personalities on this Bills roster, especially on defense and one of those guys is Mario Addison.

Heather Prusak caught up with Addison in this week’s edition of five questions where we not only get to know players more on the field but off the field as well.

Addison played for both Sean McDermott and Ron Rivera in Carolina so he knows these two very well. We talked about that leading up to their matchup with Washington as well as his favorite chicken wings (that don’t come from a restaurant!), plus his impressive and extensive shoe collection and more!