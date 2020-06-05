Blake Driskell, local teen who brought a community together, passes away

UPDATE (6:48 p.m.): Blake Driskell has passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Blake was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital on Monday night after suffering a brain injury while hiking and was placed on life support Friday morning.

A statement has been released on the Blake’s Army Facebook page:

First, we want you to know that your love and support through these five days, has made an incredible difference to Kim, Corey, Kerrigan, Kihara and their families. Blake has played in his final Championship Game. While his game of life has ended, we want you to know that at 6:48pm, his last basket was a WINNING Buzzer Beater as he is an organ donor. In doing so he continues to help others with their game! It is the wish of Kim and Corey that you NEVER stop talking about Blake, sharing stories of his antics, the silly photos or videos…especially of his laugh. Please, Celebrate his life and find comfort knowing that he touched your life in some way and has brought so many together.

Information on services will be made available at a later date.

A GoFundMe for the Driskell family has raised over $35,000 thus far.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Blake Driskell has been placed on life support after an MRI showed extensive brain damage following his fall on Monday evening, according to a Facebook group created by the family and friends.

It is with a heavy heart that we tell you that Blake’s MRI shows there is extensive brain damage to the brain and the brain stem. He is on life support while the family awaits a final conversation with his Physician regarding him being an Organ Donor which will carry on his life of caring for others. At this time, we ask that you remain where you are. They are well supported here in Rochester but want you to PRAY! PRAY for peace, comfort and strength. There will be a celebration of his life being planned and will be communicated here. Their last ask is that you send your messages here and know that they can not keep up with the calls. They absolutely love and adore each and everyone of you. They are at peace with the decision.

Blake has been in Strong Memorial Hospital since the accident in Tuscarora on Monday and has received wide-spread support from across the Southern Tier.

