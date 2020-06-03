Blake’s Fight: Community rallies behind NY teen fighting for his life

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Monday was a typical day for 16-year-old Blake Driskell. A high school athlete born into an active family, Blake was hiking with three friends near a waterfall in Steuben County. While they were hiking Blake slipped, grabbed for a tree, and fell off the ledge.

Blake’s three friends Elijah, Trent, and Jacob sprung into action, two of them rushing to assist Blake and the other going to get help. Jacob held Blake’s head still until first responders could arrive on the scene.

“They did an outstanding job of holding their friend’s head and making sure that he was in the best care not moving,” said Blake’s mom, Kim. “I just love them for that.”

Blake was LifeFlighted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and was placed into a medically-induced coma. He suffered a deflated lung and a brain injury, the extent of which is still unknown at this time.

Courtesy Kim Driskell

“They actually had to go in and remove a piece (of his skull) to make sure his brain would not be so pressured,” said Blake’s dad, Corey, on Tuesday night. “Right now the main thing and the main focus is the brain injury, but hopefully, the swelling goes down and we’ll know more.”

Blake plays soccer and basketball for Addison High School and also plays soccer for the Steuben County Strikers. His mother says Blake is showing the same fight right now that he has while he’s on the field.

“You know he’s fighting the fight he’s not giving up. Anybody that knows Blake out on the soccer field, the ball court, Blake’s aggressive. He’s a fighter. This, this is like a championship match and he’s battling.”

While they can not physically be in the hospital to support Blake, the Addison community has rallied around him, sporting is favorite color (red), making signs, and tying balloons around town.















Courtesy Driskell Family

A GoFundMe has raised over $25,000 with nearly 400 individual donations and Blake Strong t-shirts are also available for $20.

“The support has been overwhelming,” said Blake’s father.

The family knows that Blake’s recovery will not be quick, his mom comparing it to a marathon instead of a sprint.

“He’s gonna have a long road to recover. We’re there for him. We’re there with him. We’ll go every step of the way.”

In the meantime, the Driskell family is asking for continued prayers for their son during his fight.

“Pray,” said his mother. “Pray, pray, pray.”

