WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown on August 24.

The blood drive will be held in the court area of the mall from noon to 5 p.m. Organizers of the event are encouraging anyone to donate who is able to.

Approximately 3% of all eligible donors give blood each year. According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone needs blood in the United States.

The Red Cross is offering a $10 e-gift card to blood and platelet donors throughout the month of August and will enter donors for a chance to win gas for a year.

Anyone interested in becoming a donor can call the organization at 1-800-RED CROSS or register online.