QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Aviation Mall is hosting an American Red Cross-led blood drive on Friday, Jan. 21. The drive will be set across from Peter Harris in the mall, at the same location used for previous blood drive events.

The doors will be open from 1-6 p.m. Friday. Appointments to donate can be made by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS, or online at redcrossblood.org with code AVIATIONMALLNY.

Each local drive like this is part of a high national need. The American Red Cross is reporting the most severe blood shortage the organization has faced in the last decade or more. The organization declared a national blood crisis last week, and has more recently reported that the weekend’s snowstorm has made matters worse.

Even amidst that pain and worry, there are incentives for anyone who comes to donate blood on Friday. The American Red Cross is entering every donor for a chance to win a Super Bowl LVI getaway trip to Los Angeles. Other potential prizes include a home theatre package and a $500 gift card.