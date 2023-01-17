QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Aviation Mall is set to host a community blood drive this Friday. The mall hosts several blood drives annually, in cooperation with American Red Cross of Northeastern New York.

On Friday, Jan. 20, the American Red Cross will operate a drive running from 1-6 p.m. across from Regal Cinema. January is National Blood Donor Month, highlighting what the organization says is one of the hardest times for collecting needed blood donations.

“Everyone knows someone whose life has been changed through a blood transfusion,” said Kate Fry, Chief Executive Officer at America’s Blood Centers. “National Blood Donor Month is an opportunity to recognize the more than 7 million people who donate blood each year and we encourage more people to become donors and help save lives.”

When you come to give, you might walk out with a prize. Donors will be entered for a chance to win a Super Bowl LVII getaway to Arizona. The package includes pre-game activities, round-trip airfare, and three nights of hotel accommodations for two.