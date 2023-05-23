QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Aviation Mall is set to host a community blood drive event on Tuesday, May 23, operated by the American Red Cross. Donors can visit the mall to give blood, and get an exclusive beach towel by way of saying thanks.

The drive will run from 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, inside the mall across from Regal Cinema. Appointments can be made by phone call to 1-800-REDCROSS, or online with the sponsor code AVIATIONMALLNY.

May is Trauma Awareness Month, a fact that the American Red Cross wants anyone interested in giving blood to know about. The Red Cross is looking to keep hospitals stocked for transfusions of all kinds, including emergencies.