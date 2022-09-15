HOUSTON (KIAH) — As the seasons change, some foods are taking on the vibes of fall, and Blue Bell is no exception.

Salted Caramel Brownie is coming to store shelves near you. The company described it as a “creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.”

“Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year, no matter what the weather is outside,” Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell, said in a statement. “Our new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream is the perfect flavor to usher in the cooler temperatures.”

Blue Bell

Breed said the new flavor has chunks of brownies along with a “hint of salt.” It’s available in the half-gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Blue Bell also said it has created a new recipe for a Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream Pie made with

its new flavor.

Find out how to make it along with other recipes on the company’s official Pinterest page or on its website.

In addition, Blue Bell’s Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream is in stores. The flavor, also sold in pint and half-gallon sizes, is described as “a delicious strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon-flavored flakes.”

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of available products, visit www.bluebell.com.