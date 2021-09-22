Blue Cross Arena to require proof of vaccination for fans 12 and up beginning Sept. 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Blue Cross Arena announced Wednesday that proof of vaccination will be required for Amerks games, Knighthawks games, concerts, and events, for all fans ages 12 and up, beginning September 29.

Officials say for all events between September 29 and November 2, guests will be permitted to enter the venue with a minimum of one vaccine dose. They say beginning November 3, guests must be fully vaccinated, with two weeks past since the completion of a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

Officials say all guests 12 and under will not be required to have a vaccination, but will be required to wear masks at all times while inside the arena.

Additionally, fans 12 and older who provide proof of vaccination will not be required to wear masks, but arena officials say the “continued practice of mask-wearing is strongly encouraged while inside the arena.

Part of the new policy says that negative COVID-19 test results will not be accepted for entry.

This new policy will begin with the All-Elite Wrestling (AEW) event in Rochester on Wednesday, September 29.

The policy follows as similar one recently instituted for fans attending Buffalo Bills and Sabres games. Those teams are owned by Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which also manages the Blue Cross Arena.