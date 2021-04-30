Blue Friday of NY holds annual fundraiser

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – April 30 is the annual Blue Friday of New York Fundraiser. This year, the fundraiser is happening from 5:45-10 a.m. and is being broadcast live on WGNA 107.7 radio.

Since 2005, Blue Friday set aside by the New York State Senate every year as a way to honor officers who were killed in the line of duty as well as officers still working and serving. The raised funds are used to assist the families of those officers who died in the line of duty.

The main location for the fundraiser is the Hannaford Market at Wolf Road and Sand Creek Road. The other locations are the 99 Restaurant in Wilton and RH Lacy Ford in Catskill. Representatives of the local law enforcement agencies will be on site. Officers will be taking a $5 donation for a Blue Carnation and selling their Annual Blue Friday shirts for $15.

April 30 is also the one year anniversary of Det./Sgt. Randy French of the Troy Police Dept. Sgt. French passed away in 2020 at the age of 39 from COVID. At 9 a.m. at Hannaford, Blue Friday of New York and SecureWatch 24 will be presenting a new Automatic License Plate Reader in Honor of Sgt. French to the Troy Police Department.