SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Clear your schedule. “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” will be coming to town this weekend at the Landmark Theater.

Bluey is an Australian cartoon show for young children that began airing in the United States back in March 2021.

From Friday, March 17 through Saturday, March 18, 6-year-old Bluey, her sister Bingo, Bandit the dad and Chilli the mum of the Heeler family will be brought to life from their Emmy® Award-winning animated preschool series here in Syracuse.

The live show adaption will include live actors, puppetry and iconic sets based off of a new story written by the Bluey show creator, Joff Bush.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

The Heeler Family will be at the Landmark Theater on the following dates:

Friday, March 17 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 18 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 18 5:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, October 10 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Landmark Box Office, through Ticketmaster HERE, or online at LandmarkTheatre.org. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling Famous Artists at 315-424-8210.

Bluey airs on Disney Junior and Disney Channel, but you can stream it on Disney+.