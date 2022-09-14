ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Education law requires students in nonpublic schools have substantially equivalent instruction of those in public schools when it comes to math, science, English, language arts, and social studies.

On Tuesday, The Board of Regents voted unanimously that nonpublic schools will have to show that this is in fact happening. The criteria also includes that instruction is taught by a competent teacher and English is the language of instruction for common branch subjects.

According to The New York State Education Department, the new regulation does not regulate religious instruction. However, some Ultra-Orthodox Jews are against it because they argue that this goes against their beliefs and implementing this curriculum will take away time for religious studies.

“They are not saying that we cannot teach our religious studies, but they are saying in terms of the amount of time budgeted for children, we are talking about kids right? The amount of time budgeted for children that are in school, you’re obligated to use x amount of time for whatever we have and for whatever is left over, you can use it for religious studies,” stated Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro.

The rule is set to take effect on September 28th. According to state education department, nonpublic schools must be reviewed by the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

“We will take it to court,” said Shapiro. “We are not going to do it.”